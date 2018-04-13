Paloma Partners Management Co Has $232,000 Position in Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in shares of Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Tribune Media Services were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Media Services by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Tribune Media Services by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tribune Media Services by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 124,419 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tribune Media Services by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after buying an additional 368,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tribune Media Services by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune Media Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of TRCO opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,487.51, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32. Tribune Media Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Tribune Media Services had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tribune Media Services will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Tribune Media Services’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Tribune Media Services Company Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

