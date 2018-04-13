Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $239,000 in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Stock

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spark Therapeutics by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush cut Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs cut Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

ONCE opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,826.67, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.56. Spark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73). The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 2,100.80%. analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

