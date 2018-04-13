Park National (PRK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK opened at $105.34 on Thursday. Park National has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.71 million.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of Park National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $37,951.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

