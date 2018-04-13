Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,868 Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Waldron LP increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 188,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in The Home Depot by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 134,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 565,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202,592.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The Home Depot has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.60 price objective (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.45.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $3,308,071.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,827,025.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock valued at $31,220,882. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

