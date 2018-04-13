Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Insider Sells $19,939.12 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 328 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $19,939.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,195 shares in the company, valued at $315,804.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,408.15, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.98 million. research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

