JPMorgan Chase Trims Paychex (PAYX) Target Price to $65.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.94.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,264.30, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $682,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,779,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

