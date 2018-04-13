Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22,264.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.99 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 43.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,127.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $682,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,461.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

