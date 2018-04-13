PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Given New $22.50 Price Target at Citigroup

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of PBFX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 23,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,765. The firm has a market cap of $817.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.81 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 60.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,150,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

