SDL (LON:SDL) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SDL from GBX 590 ($8.34) to GBX 560 ($7.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SDL to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($7.07) to GBX 490 ($6.93) in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of SDL to an add rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.57) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, N+1 Singer reiterated a corporate rating on shares of SDL in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.84).

Shares of SDL stock opened at GBX 400 ($5.65) on Wednesday. SDL has a 12 month low of GBX 333 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 674.50 ($9.53).

SDL (LON:SDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.27) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). The firm had revenue of £285.70 million during the quarter. SDL had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.66%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

In other SDL news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £77,200 ($109,116.61).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SDL (LON:SDL) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/peel-hunt-reiterates-add-rating-for-sdl-sdl-updated.html.

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc provides translation and content management services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.