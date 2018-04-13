PureTech Health’s (PRTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 248 ($3.51) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 259 ($3.66) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 260.20 ($3.68).

PRTC stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.23) on Wednesday. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.59).

In other PureTech Health news, insider Robert Langer purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £6,966 ($9,845.94).

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

