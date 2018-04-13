Topps Tiles’ (LON:TPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.41) target price on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Topps Tiles stock opened at GBX 68.62 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Topps Tiles has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 107 ($1.51).

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.98), for a total value of £67,275 ($95,088.34).

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, mosaic, conservatory, wet and living rooms, hallway, and bedroom tiles.

