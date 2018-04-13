Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 525 ($7.42) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HMSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($9.19) to GBX 520 ($7.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 518 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 655 ($9.26) to GBX 590 ($8.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 460 ($6.50) to GBX 550 ($7.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 573.54 ($8.11).

LON HMSO opened at GBX 454.20 ($6.42) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 430.40 ($6.08) and a one year high of £523.38 ($739.76).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.44) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). The company had revenue of £248.90 million for the quarter. Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%.

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith bought 15,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £69,150 ($97,738.52).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

