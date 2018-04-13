Pennant Capital Management LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN)

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cision (NYSE:CISN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Cision makes up about 2.0% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Cision worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in Cision by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cision by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CISN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.28. 724,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,588. Cision has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,453.22, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of -0.04.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings (Cayman) L.P. Canyon sold 5,799,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $59,846,980.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions. It specializes in cloud-based public relations software, government relations, PRWeb and other related products including distribution, media monitoring, media database, and media analysis. The company was founded on March 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

