Pennant Capital Management LLC Has $37.28 Million Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Pennant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,151 shares during the quarter. Conduent makes up about 3.4% of Pennant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pennant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Conduent worth $37,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Conduent by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Conduent in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,998.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of -0.69. Conduent Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare).

