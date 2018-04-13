Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 4,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rady A. Johnson sold 27,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $998,655.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,634.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214,005.48, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

