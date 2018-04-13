Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Position Reduced by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,475,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,653,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,919,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,494,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,329,000 after purchasing an additional 266,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,954,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,852,000 after purchasing an additional 397,015 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,867. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157,031.55, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

