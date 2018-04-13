Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 22,647 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.40% of Hope Bancorp worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,763,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,938,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,578,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after buying an additional 960,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,801,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,164,000 after buying an additional 303,779 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 596,701 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,761,000 after buying an additional 97,651 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,469.10, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $190,325.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $198,053.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,012.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

