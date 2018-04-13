Ping An Insurance (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ping An Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS PNGAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,952. The stock has a market cap of $197,289.48, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ping An Insurance (PNGAY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ping-an-insurance-pngay-raised-to-outperform-at-sanford-c-bernstein-updated-updated.html.

About Ping An Insurance

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. and its subsidiaries provide various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and Internet finance businesses primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its Life Insurance segment offers a range of life insurance products, including term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and healthcare insurance products to individual and corporate customers.

