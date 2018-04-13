Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,043.19, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $70.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,873 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $120,433.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,711 shares of company stock worth $6,908,315 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

