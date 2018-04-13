RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RH from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.99.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,872.08, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that RH will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,262.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RH by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,500,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,321,000 after acquiring an additional 858,014 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 201,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $14,569,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

