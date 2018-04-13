Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Porsche (ETR:PAH3) in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. UBS set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($101.23) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($97.53) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on shares of Porsche and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.10 ($98.89).

Shares of Porsche stock traded up €3.02 ($3.73) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €73.52 ($90.77). 1,001,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche has a 1-year low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($98.94).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/porsche-pah3-given-a-75-00-price-target-at-nord-lb-updated-updated-updated.html.

Porsche Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

