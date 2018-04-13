Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Schneider National earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.209407313924 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 265,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,993. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4,546.69 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CFO Lori A. Lutey sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,838 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,206.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-schneider-national-sndr-share-price-updated.html.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.