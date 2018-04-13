Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Getting Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gevo earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the energy company an impact score of 48.2811685716225 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 740,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,716. The company has a market cap of $10.11, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.30. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Gevo had a negative net margin of 89.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

