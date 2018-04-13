PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $277,802.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $277,802.00 and approximately $487.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PostCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00172184 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00078042 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00020284 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030905 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00012072 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006899 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001431 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

