PRCoin (PRC) Reaches Market Cap of $19,543.00

PRCoin (CURRENCY:PRC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. PRCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,543.00 and approximately $10,530.00 worth of PRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One PRCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $130.22 or 0.01599250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009280 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004629 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002662 BTC.

PRCoin Profile

PRCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 26th, 2016. PRCoin’s total supply is 800,000,800 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,800 coins. The official website for PRCoin is prcoin.io. PRCoin’s official Twitter account is @prospercoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ProsperCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency with a modified Scrypt algorithm. Created to bring to bring prosperity to its users, PRC can be sent to anyone for a small fee and almost instantly. “

PRCoin Coin Trading

PRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase PRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

