Prestige Brands (PBH) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other Prestige Brands news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,545.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Costley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $393,610.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $679,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. CS Mckee LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CS Mckee LP now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 330,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,035. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,872.27, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. Prestige Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $270.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Prestige Brands’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prestige Brands (PBH) Receives $78.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/prestige-brands-pbh-receives-78-33-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.