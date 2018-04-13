Probabilities Fund Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd (NASDAQ:FEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 171,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FEX traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $58.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,649. First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/probabilities-fund-management-llc-takes-position-in-first-trust-large-cap-core-alp-fnd-fex-updated-updated-updated.html.

About First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core Alp Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.