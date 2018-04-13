Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,571.08, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 70.41%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

