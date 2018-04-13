Procter & Gamble (PG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. The company remains focused on balanced growth through improved product, packaging, and marketing initiatives and productivity cost-savings plan. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 have moved north over the last 60 days signaling analysts’ optimism. However, P&G's shares have lost around 14.5% in the last six months, while its industry dipped 10.6%. Slowing market growth, weak volumes and organic sales have been hurting sales. Soft consumer-spending environment in developed markets and uncertainties in emerging countries also add to the worries. That said, P&G is speeding up innovations and investments to counter the softening industry growth.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr raised Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Shares of PG opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $197,571.08, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $255,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,730,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,667,526,000 after purchasing an additional 793,096 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 37,612,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,887,000 after purchasing an additional 893,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,189,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,983,000 after purchasing an additional 882,109 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 26,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584,514 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

