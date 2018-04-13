CIBC Trims Profound Medical (PRN) Target Price to C$3.15

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 231.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Profound Medical stock remained flat at $C$0.95 during trading on Wednesday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,700. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.19.

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/profound-medical-prn-given-new-c3-15-price-target-at-cibc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.