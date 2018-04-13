Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report $152.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.12 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $113.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $152.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $693.14 million to $698.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $873.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $841.04 million to $910.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFPT. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.04.

Shares of Proofpoint (PFPT) opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,165.13, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $594,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $465,160.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $13,359,684. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at $7,439,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

