Amgen (AMGN) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.57.

In related news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $283,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $171.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,232.13, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a one year low of $152.16 and a one year high of $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

