Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo set a $122.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44,183.40, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $97.88 and a 52-week high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 507.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

