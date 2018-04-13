Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Increased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $49.44 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25,162.52, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,062,483.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

