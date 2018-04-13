Publica (PBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,240.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Publica token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003337 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $7,240.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Publica has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00831234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00164933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Profile

Publica launched on November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Publica’s official website is publica.io. Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

