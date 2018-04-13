BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,912,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after purchasing an additional 658,662 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,782 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,749,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,562,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 735,368 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $8,545.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/pultegroup-inc-phm-stake-lessened-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.