Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $886,000.00

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $40.24 million and approximately $886,000.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00826043 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012774 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00041760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00163907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00060302 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 50,717,054,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,981,352,021 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinnest and CoinBene. It is not possible to buy Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

