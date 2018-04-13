Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pure Cycle (PCYO) Stock Price

Media stories about Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pure Cycle earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.412138312987 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.25 on Friday. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation is an integrated water company that provides wholesale water and wastewater services. The Company provides its services to wholesale customers, which include industrial customers and local governmental entities that provide water and wastewater services to their end-use customers located in the Denver, Colorado metropolitan area.

