Equities Analysts Set Expectations for A.S.V., Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASV)

A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A.S.V. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Barrington Research analyst M. Gall now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research also issued estimates for A.S.V.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A.S.V. (NASDAQ:ASV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. A.S.V. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A.S.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ASV opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. A.S.V. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A.S.V. stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of A.S.V., Inc. (NASDAQ:ASV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.54% of A.S.V. worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

In other A.S.V. news, major shareholder Manitex International, Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ASV Holdings, Inc (ASV) is engaged in designing and manufacturing a range of compact track loader (CTL) and skid steer loader (SSL) equipment for construction, agricultural and forestry industries. The Company manufactures Posi-Track, rubber-tracked CTLs with multi-level suspension. CTLs are compact tracked vehicles with lift arms that functions in wet, muddy, snowy or harsh conditions and where there are slopes and grades, such as in a construction, agriculture or forestry environment.

