Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gulfport Energy Co.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2018 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $1,882.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Gulfport Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,141,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 586,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

