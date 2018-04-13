Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for KB Home (KBH) Issued By Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KBH. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,463.17, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $38.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 156,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in KB Home by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in KB Home by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KB Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

