Financial Review: QEP Midstream Partners (QEPM) & VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI)

VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE: VTTI) and QEP Midstream Partners (NYSE:QEPM) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. QEP Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. VTTI Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and QEP Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VTTI Energy Partners and QEP Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61% QEP Midstream Partners 62.86% 23.46% 13.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VTTI Energy Partners and QEP Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 QEP Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

VTTI Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than QEP Midstream Partners.

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats QEP Midstream Partners on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

QEP Midstream Partners Company Profile

QEP Midstream Partners, LP (QEP Midstream) is a master limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The Company’s primary assets consist of ownership interests in four gathering systems and two Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated pipelines through which, the Company provides natural gas midstream services, and crude oil gathering and transportation services to producers and users of natural gas and crude oil. The natural gas midstream services include gathering, compression, treating and dehydration, processing, fractionation, natural gas transmission and natural gas liquids (NGL) products transportation. The Company provides crude oil gathering and transportation services in Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

