Qibuck Asset Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,814.00 (QBK)

Qibuck Asset (CURRENCY:QBK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Qibuck Asset has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Qibuck Asset token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qibuck Asset has a total market capitalization of $25,814.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Qibuck Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00058135 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033108 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013749 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00138017 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00023273 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00465920 BTC.

Qibuck Asset Token Profile

Qibuck Asset (CRYPTO:QBK) is a PoS/PoB token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2014. Qibuck Asset’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,671,379 tokens. Qibuck Asset’s official Twitter account is @QibuckCoin. The official website for Qibuck Asset is bitbillions.net/qibuck-asset.

Qibuck Asset Token Trading

Qibuck Asset can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Qibuck Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qibuck Asset must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qibuck Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Qibuck Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qibuck Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.