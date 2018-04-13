Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,161 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Qorvo worth $23,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,601,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,880,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,869,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,089,000 after purchasing an additional 924,017 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after purchasing an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,339,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,223,000 after purchasing an additional 522,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $209,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,869.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $82,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,639.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,675 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,011.40, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $62.68 and a twelve month high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.09 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Jaffray started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

