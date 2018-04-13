QuazarCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $56,740.00 (CRYPTO:QCN)

QuazarCoin (CURRENCY:QCN) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. QuazarCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,740.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of QuazarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuazarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuazarCoin has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcedi (BXC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QuazarCoin Coin Profile

QCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2014. QuazarCoin’s total supply is 7,012,092 coins. QuazarCoin’s official Twitter account is @QuazarCoin.

QuazarCoin Coin Trading

QuazarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase QuazarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuazarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuazarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

