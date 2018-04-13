Qvolta (CRYPTO:QVT) Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges

Qvolta (CURRENCY:QVT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Qvolta has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $42,968.00 worth of Qvolta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qvolta token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003886 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last week, Qvolta has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00831234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00017036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00041593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00164933 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Qvolta Token Profile

Qvolta’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. Qvolta’s total supply is 10,096,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,163 tokens. The official website for Qvolta is qvolta.com. Qvolta’s official Twitter account is @Qvolta_platform. Qvolta’s official message board is medium.com/@Qvolta. The Reddit community for Qvolta is /r/qvoltaexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qvolta Token Trading

Qvolta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Qvolta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qvolta must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qvolta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

