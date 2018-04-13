Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM stock opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157,031.55, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/raab-moskowitz-asset-management-llc-sells-661-shares-of-philip-morris-international-inc-pm-updated-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.