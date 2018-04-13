Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report released on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,997 ($42.36) price objective on the stock.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt raised Rathbone Brothers to an add rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,630 ($37.17) to GBX 2,800 ($39.58) in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,560 ($36.18) to GBX 2,770 ($39.15) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,705 ($38.23) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($35.34) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,589.80 ($36.60).

RAT stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($33.92) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 2,275 ($32.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,842 ($40.17).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported GBX 138.80 ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 132.40 ($1.87) by GBX 6.40 ($0.09). Rathbone Brothers had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of £291.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 39 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Andrew Morris sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,733 ($38.63), for a total value of £57,420.33 ($81,159.48).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, banking and loan services, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and online services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

