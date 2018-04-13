Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,206 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.19.

In other news, insider Annette M. Alonzo sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $479,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,396.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary C. Mcknight sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,551,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,474 in the last ninety days. 5.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $107.00 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6,739.48, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

