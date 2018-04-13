SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XAR) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Series Trust worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Series Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 69,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SPDR Series Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. SPDR Series Trust has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1203 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from SPDR Series Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th.

